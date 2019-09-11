Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s previous close.

RWI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of RWI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.10 ($0.41). The company had a trading volume of 290,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.40.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

