PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut PCSB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

In other PCSB Financial news, VP Scott Nogles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $64,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

