PCHAIN (PI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $539,593.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $539,593.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.04582925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,585,688 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX, Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

