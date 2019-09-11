Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 681,922 Shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 681,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Aerohive Networks worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks in the second quarter worth $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks in the first quarter worth $84,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Aerohive Networks in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aerohive Networks in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIVE remained flat at $$4.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.32. Aerohive Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Aerohive Networks Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

