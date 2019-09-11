Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,010 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,365,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 173,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 838,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,929,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $916,130. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.77. 6,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.92.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

