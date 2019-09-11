Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,645,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,284,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verisign by 163.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,980,000 after buying an additional 356,010 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 247.3% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 301,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 214,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,448,000 after buying an additional 100,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verisign by 95.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $193.26. 191,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average of $198.33.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

