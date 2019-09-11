Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 45,192 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,755. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $2,772,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 859,698 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,796. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

