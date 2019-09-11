Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after buying an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $483,486,000 after buying an additional 181,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,253,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,352,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. 1,183,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,748. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

