Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 132.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

