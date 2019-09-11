PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Shares Up 2.1%

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.99, approximately 5,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.84.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

