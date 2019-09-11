Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $959,550.00 and approximately $8,554.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.