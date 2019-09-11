Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.50. 553,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,386. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.