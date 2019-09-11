Ossiam Sells 25,559 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 465,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

