Ossiam Purchases New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 527,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,328. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.17. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

