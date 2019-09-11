Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$2.50

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

