Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $110,387.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00205863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.01184443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

