Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1,098.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $486,000.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,016. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

