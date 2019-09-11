Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 97.7% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Versum Materials by 20.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Versum Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:VSM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.65. Versum Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.07.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.13 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

