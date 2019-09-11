Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 836.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 434,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,580,000 after acquiring an additional 412,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,671 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 157.3% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 373,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 202.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 334,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,994.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $49,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Concho Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

