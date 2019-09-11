Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $885,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 147.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.29 and a beta of -0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

