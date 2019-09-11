Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Capital Senior Living worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 66.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 7,833 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $33,681.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,150,010 shares of company stock worth $5,597,199. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,586. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

