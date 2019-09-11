Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $639,000 Position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 198.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF alerts:

IEI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.46. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.