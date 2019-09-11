Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,775 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.