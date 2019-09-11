Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 956.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.54. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,588. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $50,100.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,290 shares of company stock worth $12,553,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

