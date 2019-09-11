Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 20,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

