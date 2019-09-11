Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7,613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000.

BJRI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 5,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,747. The firm has a market cap of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

