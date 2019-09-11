Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 5.2%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01, approximately 3,512,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,549,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,385.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,000 over the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 37.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Opko Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

