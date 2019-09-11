Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 20%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 1,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $601,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka property that comprises 39 mineral claims covering an area of 1266 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the McWatters property that includes 12 mineral claims covering an area of 404.17 hectares located near Rouyn Noranda, Quebec.

