Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $4,734.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00212612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.01140808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,229,260 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

