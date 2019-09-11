OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 0.5%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €31.80 ($36.98) and last traded at €31.85 ($37.03), approximately 3,609 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.00 ($37.21).

The company has a market capitalization of $561.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.89 and a 200 day moving average of €33.26.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

