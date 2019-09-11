Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,536 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,600 shares of company stock worth $1,768,776. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 309,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,815,694. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. TheStreet lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

