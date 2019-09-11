Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, approximately 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

