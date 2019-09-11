Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 52,640 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,640 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $233.50. The stock had a trading volume of 429,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $218.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

