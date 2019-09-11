Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 3.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $35,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.77. 962,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.10.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

