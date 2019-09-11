Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,161 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,727 shares of company stock valued at $48,794,063. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $154.12. 576,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $155.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

