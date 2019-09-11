Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Short Interest Up 194.3% in August

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:OMP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 133,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,302. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.69%.

OMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 target price on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, Director Thomas B. Nusz purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,805.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 182,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.