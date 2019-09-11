NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the semiconductor provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 186,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $108.96.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

