NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Keith M. Shull Sells 4,196 Shares

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. 3,417,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,787. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

