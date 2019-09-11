Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

JRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,314. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

