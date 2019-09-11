Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund alerts:

NUO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.