Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NYV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

