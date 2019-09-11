NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NHA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Get NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM alerts:

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.