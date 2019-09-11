NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of NHA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $9.88.
NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile
