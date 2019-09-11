Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

NAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,941. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.49.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

