NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on NuVasive and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,061,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 244,989 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,671,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,998,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

