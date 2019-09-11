Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 12160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,415.24.

About Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.