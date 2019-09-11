Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 25,000 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $2,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,428.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NVCR stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,568. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.64 and a beta of 2.41. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Novocure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,287,000 after buying an additional 789,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,064,000 after purchasing an additional 421,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novocure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

