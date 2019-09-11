Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,845 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,366,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $184,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

