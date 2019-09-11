Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $10.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of 310.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 942,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.