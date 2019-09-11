Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $10.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Noodles & Co stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of 310.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Noodles & Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 942,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
