NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to announce sales of $5.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $20.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $718,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,894 shares of company stock worth $21,378,595. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,715,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 109,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.03. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $164.25 and a one year high of $225.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

