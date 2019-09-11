News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.38

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 141152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in News by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,435,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,224 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 33,536,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of News by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth $20,414,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

